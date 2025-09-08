REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Construction is set to begin this week at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Holland Glade Road near the outlets in the Lewes and Rehoboth Beach area, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
The project includes the installation of new turn lanes and a traffic signal at the busy intersection. Work is expected to last approximately two months, with completion anticipated before Thanksgiving.
Car horns and brake lights are what many travelers are accustomed to along Route 1. For Rehoboth Beach local Roger Clary, it’s no different which is why he sees both sides of what a new traffic light could mean for the intersection.
"Today it’s manageable. But at lunchtime, this would be solid red." Clary said. “I appreciate another light to help the side streets move, but I just can’t imagine what another light is going to do for Route 1."
Drivers should expect lane and shoulder closures during the project. DelDOT is urging drivers to slow down and use caution when traveling through the work zone.