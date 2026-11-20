REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - New turn lanes are now active at Holland Glade Road and Coastal Highway. This comes after the city added a new traffic light to this intersection back in June.
This activation helps a congested Route 1 corridor separate turning traffic from through-traffic, helping to reduce bottlenecks. The goal of the project is to ultimately allow drivers on Holland Glade Road and the Tanger Outlets side of Coastal Highway to travel straight across Route 1. Route 1 drivers going South will also be able to turn left onto Holland Glade Road, while northbound drivers will be able to turn left toward the outlets.
Although the turn lanes are now active, the project is still not complete. DelDOT says that although the project is nearing completion, they still have to install the signal detection system. The department says the project should be finished next week.