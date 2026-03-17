MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a New York man in connection with a fraud case involving a stolen and altered check from an elderly woman in Milford.

Police said the investigation began Feb. 2 when a 75-year-old woman reported that a check she mailed to pay a bill never reached its destination. She later discovered that $6,000 had been withdrawn from her account, according to police.

Detectives determined the check had been intercepted, altered and cashed at a bank in New York. Through the investigation, troopers identified 32-year-old Michael Smith of the Bronx as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On March 16, Smith turned himself in at Justice of the Peace Court 2. He was taken to Troop 7, charged, and later released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

Smith is charged with second-degree forgery and theft of $1,500 or more from a victim who is 62 years of age or older.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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