MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a New York man in connection with a fraud case involving a stolen and altered check from an elderly woman in Milford.
Police said the investigation began Feb. 2 when a 75-year-old woman reported that a check she mailed to pay a bill never reached its destination. She later discovered that $6,000 had been withdrawn from her account, according to police.
Detectives determined the check had been intercepted, altered and cashed at a bank in New York. Through the investigation, troopers identified 32-year-old Michael Smith of the Bronx as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
On March 16, Smith turned himself in at Justice of the Peace Court 2. He was taken to Troop 7, charged, and later released on $5,000 unsecured bond.
Smith is charged with second-degree forgery and theft of $1,500 or more from a victim who is 62 years of age or older.