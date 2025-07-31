Nicole Richter joined CoastTV News as a bilingual reporter in July of 2025. She graduated from Temple University in May of 2025 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism.
While at Temple University, Nicole was involved in Temple Update as a news anchor, where she became more passionate about the journalism industry.
Nicole is from Philadelphia, PA, originally from Peru, and is excited to continue her journey near the beach. In her free time, she loves spending time with her family and friends, watching new TV shows, reading romance books, and traveling.
Nicole also reports for CoastTV's sister station, Telemundo Delmarva. To contact her for story ideas, you can reach her at nrichter@wrde.com.