Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. Areas of patchy fog. High 43F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.