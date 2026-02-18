DELAWARE- Dr. Nikki Miller announced she will not run for a 2026 seat in the Delaware House of Representatives.
In a statement shared on social media, Miller said her decision comes after “much reflection and consultation with loved ones.” She noted that her recent campaigns have been rewarding, giving her the chance to attend events, meet community members, and participate in fundraisers.
“I’m deeply grateful to everyone who supported and encouraged me throughout this journey,” Miller said. “For now, I’m choosing to focus on education and my work with students, teachers, and the community, where I believe I can make a real impact.”
Miller added that this decision is not a farewell to public service, but “just a brief pause,” expressing pride in her past efforts and optimism about future opportunities.
Miller first ran for the District 20 seat in the 2024 general election, narrowly losing to then‑incumbent Rep. Stell Parker Selby by fewer than 250 votes. When Parker Selby resigned in June 2025 after missing the legislative session because of health issues, Miller again sought the seat in a special election.
In the August 2025 special election, Democrat Alonna Berry defeated Miller by 121 votes to fill the vacant House seat.