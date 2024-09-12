DELAWARE - There will be no recount for the close District 36 House race between current Rep. Bryan Shupe, R-Milford, and challenger Patrick Smith. According to a statement provided by the Department of Elections to CoastTV on Thursday morning, the percentage difference in voting is not close enough to trigger a recount.
Unofficial results from Tuesday night's primary showed Shupe with 1,157 votes, making up 50.26 percent of votes, compared to Smith's 1,145, which comprised of 49.74 percent. According to Title 15, Section 3172 of Delaware Code, the difference must be one half of 1 percent for the state to expense a recount. In this race, the difference is 0.52 percent, which just misses the threshold for a recount.
Smith had requested a recount Wednesday afternoon, and Shupe was not opposed. CoastTV reached out to Smith Thursday morning, but he is not currently commenting on this update.