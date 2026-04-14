MILTON, Del. - The new northbound lanes of the Route 1 overpass over Route 16 will open to traffic on Wednesday, April 15. However, drivers going north could see delays as early as Tuesday evening as contractors shift the traffic pattern onto the new bridge, said DelDOT.
The southbound part of the overpass has been open for about a year.
The project began in June 2022. The intersection previously only had a traffic signal to direct cars. According to DelDOT, the intersection had the highest overall crash rate and highest number of injury crashes of all Route 1 intersections between Prime Hook and Five Points in Lewes between 2012 and 2019.
With the opening of the bridge, a total of 36 signalized intersections between I-95 and Five Points in Lewes have been removed since work began on the first section of the Route 13 Relief Route from Tybouts Corner to Churchmans Road in Christiana in July 1987.
The project was originally slated to be done by late 2025. Now the over $40 million project is now expected to be fully completed this summer.