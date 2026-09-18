OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Beach Patrol has modified surfing restrictions for Friday, Sept. 18, allowing surfing along all of Ocean City's beaches for the day.
Surfers must wear a leash at all times and give swimmers the right of way.
The Beach Patrol said surfers must stay more than 50 yards from the nearest swimmer or non-surfer. If swimmers are nearby and surfers cannot maintain that 50-yard distance, surfers must relocate or stop surfing.
The use of skimboards and other watercraft, including kite surfers, windsurfers and kayaks, remains prohibited.
Stand-up paddleboards with paddles are permitted under Friday's modified restrictions.
The change applies only to Friday, Sept. 18.