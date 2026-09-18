A surfer in a body suit riding a wave.

Ocean City is modifying its surfing restrictions for Sept, 18, 2026.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Beach Patrol has modified surfing restrictions for Friday, Sept. 18, allowing surfing along all of Ocean City's beaches for the day.

Surfers must wear a leash at all times and give swimmers the right of way.

The Beach Patrol said surfers must stay more than 50 yards from the nearest swimmer or non-surfer. If swimmers are nearby and surfers cannot maintain that 50-yard distance, surfers must relocate or stop surfing.

The use of skimboards and other watercraft, including kite surfers, windsurfers and kayaks, remains prohibited.

Stand-up paddleboards with paddles are permitted under Friday's modified restrictions.

The change applies only to Friday, Sept. 18.

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Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and occasionally produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

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