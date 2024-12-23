OCEAN CITY Md.- Starting Dec. 26, Ocean City is providing a free Christmas tree drop-off site at the 100th Street Municipal Parking Lot. Locals can dispose of their trees at the site, which will remain open through Jan. 13, 2025.
People who live in the area are asked to place their trees in the northeast corner of the lot, ensuring all tinsel, ornaments, and non-wood materials are removed before drop-off. The collected trees will be sent to the county landfill for recycling.
Additionally, Coastal Delaware National Wildlife Refuges is also offering a free tree disposal option for those looking to help with a salt marsh restoration project at Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge near Smyrna. From December 27 to January 13, trees will be used to rebuild marshland and reduce wave impact along the wildlife drive.
As with Ocean City’s drop-off, all decorations must be removed from trees before disposal.