Ocean City announces March beach clean-up dates

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Community volunteers will have several opportunities to help keep the beach clean this month as Beach Heroes-OC hosts weekly clean-ups throughout March.
The events are scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m. at different locations across Ocean City.
Clean-ups will take place:
- March 3 at 1st Street on the bayside near the De Lazy Lizard lot
- March 10 at 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue at the municipal lot
- March 17 at 49th Street on the ocean side near the Ocean Pines lot
- March 24 at 13th Street on the bayside near the First Presbyterian Church lot
- March 31 at 23rd Street and Baltimore Avenue at the Old Pro Golf lot
Organizers say residents who need clean-up supplies can pick them up at City Hall
To learn more about additional clean-up opportunities or the city’s Green Team, visit oceancity.green.