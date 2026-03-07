Ocean City announces March beach clean-up dates

Grab Your Gloves! Ocean City announces series of March beach clean-up dates. (Gayle Myrta)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Community volunteers will have several opportunities to help keep the beach clean this month as Beach Heroes-OC hosts weekly clean-ups throughout March.

The events are scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m. at different locations across Ocean City.

Clean-ups will take place:

  • March 3 at 1st Street on the bayside near the De Lazy Lizard lot
  • March 10 at 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue at the municipal lot
  • March 17 at 49th Street on the ocean side near the Ocean Pines lot
  • March 24 at 13th Street on the bayside near the First Presbyterian Church lot
  • March 31 at 23rd Street and Baltimore Avenue at the Old Pro Golf lot

Organizers say residents who need clean-up supplies can pick them up at City Hall

To learn more about additional clean-up opportunities or the city’s Green Team, visit oceancity.green.

