OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City and its Special Events Division have announced a date change for the 34th annual Springfest. Traditionally held during the first week of May, the popular four-day festival will now occur from April 24 to 27, 2025.
"As our event calendar continues to evolve and we strive to create the best possible experiences for residents and visitors, we recognized the opportunity to shift the dates," said Ocean City Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo. "We believe moving the event one week earlier will better align with the town's overall schedule, and we're confident it will allow us to continue delivering a fantastic experience."
The town says the 2025 Springfest will continue to feature its live music and attractions, Eastern Shore cuisine and craft vendors from across the East Coast. Officials say more details will be released closer to the event.