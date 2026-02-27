OCEAN CITY, Md. — Parking in Ocean City during some of its busiest events is about to get more expensive for those who violate the rules.
The Ocean City Council approved the second and final reading of an ordinance that will double parking fines during designated special events last Tuesday. The fine for certain violations will increase from $50 to $100 during those times.
Town officials said the change is intended to encourage compliance and discourage drivers from parking illegally and simply absorbing what had previously been a $50 fine.
The increased parking meter fine would apply during the following special events:
Cruisin’ Ocean City
Air Show
Fourth of July Fireworks
White Marlin Open
Bike Week
Oceans Calling
Country Calling
Endless Summer Cruisin’
Bob White, who avoids visiting during peak event weekends, said the town should be mindful of how higher fines could affect visitors. He added that he worries increased fines could take away from local businesses.
“You don't want all your money going the parking fines, you want your money going to the businesses and support the businesses down here that need the money,” White said.
Another visitor, Scott Brown, said the higher fines could push some people to consider other destinations.
The doubled parking fines will be in effect during the town’s designated special events moving forward, meaning violators can expect to pay $100 instead of $50 during those high-traffic periods.