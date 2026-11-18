This article has been updated with public comment, and decision from the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission.
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City approves plans to site plans to demolish the Dumser's Dairyland's boardwalk location off Caroline Street and Atlantic Avenue, and adding two retail spaces.
On Wednesday night at 6 p.m. the Ocean City Planning & Zoning commission approved plans to tear down and completely rebuild the Dumser's Dairyland building on Ocean City's boardwalk, a building first built in 1968, according to town documents.
Ocean City leaders say site improvements will come alongside parking changes, with the existing amount of nonconformity parking being raised from two to four, including an ADA accessible space, as well as stormwater improvements.
Samuel Maher and Jordan Campbell say they don't want to see the restaurant destroyed.
"If they're gonna renovate, as long as they keep that old charm, and try to stay true to what Ocean City means to people I would feel like that's most important." Maher and Campbell say.
Others in town, like Brian Sweeney say when a building has lived a life as long as Dumser's Dairyland, it becomes time for change.
"We all get older and things need to be replaced, and upgraded. Um, I think memories are the thing. You see Jonah the Whale, Paul Revere was here. And its like it was replaced by other things, but that's life." Sweeney tells CoastTV.
The town says the tenants for the two retail spaces have not been identified, but shared the stores will take up 1419 square feet of space, nearing 709 square feet per unit.
The next steps will be acquiring building permits. Town leaders say the applicant intends to start construction in October of 2027.