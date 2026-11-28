OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Art League of Ocean City is celebrating the holiday season with free art exhibits and a two-day artisan fair on Dec. 4 and 5.
The art league says festivities begin Friday, Dec. 4, with a free First Friday reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Arts Center.
Visitors can explore several new exhibits featuring local artists, including a juried members show, award-winning artwork from the past year and affordable small pieces for holiday gifts.
The annual Holiday Artisan Fair will also feature handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, glass art, sculptures and other gifts from local and regional artists.
The fair continues Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with local author book signings, a bake sale and a gift basket raffle, according to the art league.
After the Ocean City Christmas Parade, the group says visitors can also enjoy live holiday music, free hot cocoa and a visit with Santa from noon to 2 p.m.