OCEAN CITY, Md. — As another winter storm approaches, Ocean City is preparing for snowfall by salting roads and sidewalks while urging residents to stay safe.
On Tuesday, crews readied snow plows and placed salt near bus stops ahead of the expected heavy, wet snow. Officials are advising residents to avoid driving until at least Wednesday afternoon.
"If you have to be on the roads, make sure you're leaving a good distance between you, another vehicle, and especially plow vehicles," said Ashley Miller, deputy communications manager for the Ocean City Police Department. "If they're out and about, they're working on the road."
Miller also warned about the dangers of driving on bridges, particularly the Route 50 and 90 bridges, as they tend to ice up faster than regular roadways.
Despite the storm, some residents are embracing the winter weather. Donna Behe plans to spend the afternoon baking before heading outdoors to enjoy the snow.
"When it gets a few inches on the ground, I'm going to take [my dog] Hando out, and we'll play in it," Behe said. "I love snow, so I hope we get eight inches."
The storm is expected to transition to rain overnight. Officials are urging residents to use caution while traveling.