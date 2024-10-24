OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Coastal Bays Program celebrated a milestone Thursday, presenting their 2023 report card, which awarded the region its highest grade ever: a B+.
The gathering, marked by applause and optimism, showcased the collective efforts toward improving water quality in the coastal bays.
Judy O'Neil, who presented the findings, attributed the success to teamwork.
“Because of everybody working together, we're starting to see real progress in terms of resiliency in the Maryland coastal bays,” O'Neil said. The report card evaluates four key water quality indicators: nitrogen, phosphorus, chlorophyll A, and dissolved oxygen.
Kevin Smith, a representative from the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, acknowledged ongoing challenges. “It's not all roses and wine,” Smith noted, emphasizing the need to address resiliency and climate issues. However, he expressed optimism about the current trajectory, stating, “It's really good to see how we're doing from an environmental standpoint.”
Local George Berreu, who cultivates oysters, reflected on positive changes in the bay’s ecosystem, highlighting the growth of eelgrass around his property.
The event fostered a sense of community with tasty snacks and a shared commitment to preserving the bay’s health.
Attendees left hopeful, with plans for continued improvement in the years to come.