Ocean City Color Run for the Arts registration deadline approaching

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Art League of Ocean City is reminding runners, walkers, and families that the deadline to receive a free “Color Run for the Arts” T-shirt with registration is Oct. 31.
The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 15 at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Pines, Maryland. The day includes a 5K run, a two mile walk and a kids fun run for children (ages 9 and under).
Registration costs $25 for the 5K or walk and $15 for the kids’ fun run. The event organizers say proceeds from the event will benefit community programs organized by the nonprofit Art League.
Check-in begins at 8 a.m., followed by the kids fun run at 9 a.m., the 5K Color Run at 9:30 a.m. and the two mile walk at 10 a.m.
During the race, participants dressed in white will be showered with a rainbow of non-toxic colored powder throughout the course. The chalk-based colors are safe for people and the environment and wash off easily, according to organizers. Runners are encouraged to wear sunglasses and bandanas for protection.
Organizers say the event will also feature an artisan marketplace, music, raffles, and food from the Grateful Grub and Kona Ice trucks.