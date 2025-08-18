OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City officials are weighing a proposal to extend the hours bicycles are allowed on the Boardwalk.
Currently, bikes are permitted between 2 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Ocean City Council is set to debate a change at its meeting Monday at 6 p.m. that would allow riders earlier access at midnight and extend the cutoff to noon.
Local bike shop owners say the shift could improve safety for workers and residents who rely on bikes late at night or early in the morning.
“I think it’s a good idea to keep the ones on scooters and bicycles out of the streets so they don’t get run over on the way home,” said Don Enste, owner of Dandy Don’s Bike Rentals.
Many of those affected are J-1 student workers, who depend on bicycles for transportation. For now, the proposed boardwalk hours remain under review, with council members expected to decide whether to adopt the change at tonight’s 6 p.m. meeting.