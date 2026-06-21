OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Fire Department is asking for the public's assistance as they investigate a dune grass fire that burned a significant section of beach dunes Saturday night.
According to the Ocean City Fire Department's Office of the Fire Marshal, the fire was reported at approximately 9:21 p.m. June 20 in the area of 116th and 117th streets.
Investigators said preliminary findings indicate the blaze may have been caused by the illegal use of fireworks.
The fire damaged a substantial area of dune grass along the beach, officials said.
The Ocean City Fire Department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has photographs, video footage or other information related to the fire to contact Investigator David Marquez with the Office of the Fire Marshal.
Fire officials noted that dune grass plays a vital role in protecting the coastline from erosion and reducing the impacts of storms.
The investigation remains ongoing.