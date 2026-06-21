OC Dune Fire

The Ocean City Fire Department is seeking information from the public after a dune grass fire near 116th and 117th streets Saturday night that investigators believe may have been caused by illegal fireworks. (IAFF Local 4269, Ocean City Career Firefighter Paramedics Association)

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Fire Department is asking for the public's assistance as they investigate a dune grass fire that burned a significant section of beach dunes Saturday night.

According to the Ocean City Fire Department's Office of the Fire Marshal, the fire was reported at approximately 9:21 p.m. June 20 in the area of 116th and 117th streets.

OC Dune Fire

The Ocean City Fire Department is seeking information from the public after a dune grass fire near 116th and 117th streets Saturday night that investigators believe may have been caused by illegal fireworks. (IAFF Local 4269, Ocean City Career Firefighter Paramedics Association)

Investigators said preliminary findings indicate the blaze may have been caused by the illegal use of fireworks.

The fire damaged a substantial area of dune grass along the beach, officials said.

The Ocean City Fire Department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has photographs, video footage or other information related to the fire to contact Investigator David Marquez with the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Fire officials noted that dune grass plays a vital role in protecting the coastline from erosion and reducing the impacts of storms.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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