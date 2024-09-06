Ocean City Fire Department to host 9/11 memorial events for 23rd anniversary

As the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches, the Ocean City Fire Department is inviting the public to participate in several events to honor the victims and heroes of that tragic day. The memorial activities will take place at the Firefighter's Memorial on North Division Street and the Boardwalk, featuring a range of tributes throughout the week. Courtesy OC Fire Dept. 

OCEAN CITY, Md. - As the twenty-third anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaches, the Ocean City Fire Department is inviting the public to participate in several events to honor the victims and heroes of that tragic day. The memorial activities will take place at the Firefighter's Memorial on North Division Street and the Boardwalk, featuring a range of tributes throughout the week.

Here’s a summary of the planned events:

  1. Lighting Ceremony

    • Date: Friday, September 6th, 2024, at 8:00 PM
    • Details: A ceremony to illuminate the memorial in honor of those who lost their lives.

  2. "Remembrance Beams of Light"

    • Dates: Sept. 6 - 11, from dusk to dawn
    • Details: Two beams of light will shine over the Ocean City skyline, symbolizing the Twin Towers. An American flag will also be displayed from a fire truck’s aerial tower.

  3. Family-Friendly Video Tributes

    • Dates: Sept. 6 - 10, 2024, at 7 p.m. each night
    • Details: A series of tribute videos will be shown on the beach, offering a reflection on the events of 9/11.

  4. Sept. 11 Commemoration

    • Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11
      • Time: From 8:46 a.m. to 10:28 a.m., marking key moments of the day with special tributes by local firefighters.
      • Service: At 12 p.m., a joint memorial service will be held, co-hosted by the Red Knights Chapter #3 and the Ocean City Fire Department.

The Ocean City Fire Department encourages the community to take part in these tributes, which aim to reflect on the impact of 9/11 and foster a sense of unity and remembrance. Firefighters from across the region will be present to offer support and information to attendees.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

Recommended for you