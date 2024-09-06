OCEAN CITY, Md. - As the twenty-third anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaches, the Ocean City Fire Department is inviting the public to participate in several events to honor the victims and heroes of that tragic day. The memorial activities will take place at the Firefighter's Memorial on North Division Street and the Boardwalk, featuring a range of tributes throughout the week.
Ocean City Fire Department to host 9/11 memorial events for 23rd anniversary
- ELEISA WEBER
Eleisa Weber
Reporter
Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.
