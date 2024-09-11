OCEAN CITY, Md. - It’s a day America will never forget. Wednesday marks the conclusion of Ocean City’s five-day 9/11 memorial, a tradition that has grown in importance each year.
The memorial seeks to educate younger generations and provide a space for remembrance. Firefighter Kevin Knowles, chairman of the Memorial Committee, emphasized the significance of the event.
“We’ve had five nights of education, awareness, and remembrance,” Knowles said. “The education is for the generation that has grown up since September 11th and may not even know what actually happened on that day. The remembrance is for all of us who may have let it slip from our minds.”
The day began with the ringing of bells at 8:46 a.m. and 10:28 a.m., the exact times when the Twin Towers were struck. As the day progressed, hundreds of motorcycles rode through the Ocean City Boardwalk, honoring those who lost their lives and the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan, along with local police and fire chiefs, were among the speakers at Wednesday's ceremony. Their words resonated deeply with the community, including with local resident Kirk Edwards.
“We have to remember all our heroes and people who died,” Edwards said. “Whether it’s the police, firemen, paramedics, or the people who rushed into danger. People do that every day, and we have to really respect that.”
As the ceremony draws to a close, the city offers one last chance for residents and visitors to pay their respects. The remembrance beam of lights will be displayed Wednesday night and will continue until dawn, providing a final moment of reflection for all who attend.