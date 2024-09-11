OCEAN CITY, Md. - On Wednesday night, beams of light will be visible in the sky over Ocean City, as a tribute organized by the Ocean City Fire Department comes to life.
Beginning at sunset, the Firefighter's Memorial beams will light up the sky, symbolizing remembrance and unity at North Division Street and the Boardwalk. The tribute allows residents and visitors to reflect on the bravery of first responders and the resilience of communities impacted by the tragedy that was Sept. 11, 2001.
John DeFazio was a retired firefighter in New York when the attacks happened. His daughter was in the second building.
"I'm just so thankful that she got out. Her company lost 69 people. The plane hit right above her head," DeFazio said. "Had to be right above her head because she felt that shake the building."
The Ocean City Fire Department plays a significant role in organizing this annual event, ensuring the heroism of 9/11 is remembered.
Ocean city firefighter Kevin Knowles says its important we never forget this event.
"I mean, people will literally break down. you know, and just from having that release of the emotion that they have bottled up over the year for somebody, a firefighter out of the FDNY," Knowles said. "For example, who may have lost multiple crew people every day, they think about it."
