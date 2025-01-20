OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City has officially launched its 150th anniversary celebration, and the town is ready to mark the milestone with a year full of events, activities, and promotions.
“The convention center and the Performing Arts Center will be just packed full of entertainment,” said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City.
A Packed January at the Convention Center
The festivities begin this month with a series of events at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. One of the highlights is the third annual Dreamfest, running from Thursday, January 16, through the weekend. The event will feature:
- The comedy tour Bored Teachers.
- A performance by the Morgan State University Choir.
- Who’s Bad – the Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience.
- The 50th anniversary of “Why Can’t We Be Friends” with an evening featuring WAR.
Alongside the performances, visitors can explore the 150th Anniversary “Mobile Museum” exhibit, which will showcase Ocean City’s rich history. For January, the exhibit will focus on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the contributions of the Black community in Ocean City.
Deals and Discounts Across Town
In addition to events, Ocean City is offering special promotions as part of its “Dine, Shop & Play” campaign. Participating restaurants and shops are providing discounts to celebrate the anniversary.
One such deal is at the Bayside Skillet, which is offering a gift card promotion throughout January. “Every little bit helps,” said Jim Mattingly, General Manager of the Bayside Skillet. “It’s just reinforcing Bayside Skillet as a place to be and come to Ocean City for 50 years, maybe 50 years more.”
Other businesses are also participating in the celebration, with more surprises expected throughout the year.
Looking Ahead
“It’s a very exciting time,” said Perlozzo. “We’re proud of how Ocean City has evolved into what we consider the best East Coast family destination.”
With events and promotions planned for the entire year, the 150th anniversary promises to be a memorable celebration for both residents and visitors alike.
Other businesses, including Jolly Roger, are also participating in the celebration, with more surprises expected throughout the year.
Ocean City has come a long way from its roots as a small fishing village.
For updates and details, visit Ocean City’s official website or follow the town’s social media channels.