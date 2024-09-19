OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is planning to introduce new safety features along Coastal Highway following an increase in accidents.
According to the State Highway Administration, the stretch of road has seen 298 accidents over the past decade, resulting in 303 injuries and seven deaths.
Jennifer Fimiani, a 15-year resident of Ocean City, believes the state needs to act on this.
"They have to do something. There is liability here, and the police can only do so much. We need to make it safe for residents and visitors," Fimiani said.
With safety being a top concern, the state is looking to add more features like more fences and crosswalk buttons, along with more signs on the road.
Talks aren’t expected to increase until 2025, but the SHA says they are eager to improve road safety for pedestrians and drivers alike.