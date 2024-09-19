Ocean City Roadwork

Ocean City adding more safety features to their crosswalks and more on Coastal Highway.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is planning to introduce new safety features along Coastal Highway following an increase in accidents.

According to the State Highway Administration, the stretch of road has seen 298 accidents over the past decade, resulting in 303 injuries and seven deaths.

Jennifer Fimiani, a 15-year resident of Ocean City, believes the state needs to act on this.

"They have to do something. There is liability here, and the police can only do so much. We need to make it safe for residents and visitors," Fimiani said.

With safety being a top concern, the state is looking to add more features like more fences and crosswalk buttons, along with more signs on the road.

Talks aren’t expected to increase until 2025, but the SHA says they are eager to improve road safety for pedestrians and drivers alike.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

Recommended for you