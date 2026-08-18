MILLSBORO, Del. - Two Millsboro men were hurt in a crash on Long Neck Road near Landing Road late Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 11:50 a.m. Aug. 18. A Chrysler Pacifica was driving north on Long Neck Road as a Ford Explorer was stopped at a stop sign on Mallard Road.
Investigators determined the Explorer turned left into the path of the Pacifica. The front of the Pacifica then struck the driver's side of the Explorer.
The Pacifica's driver, a 69-year-old Millsboro man, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The Explorer's driver, an 86-year-old Millsboro man, was also taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He was charged with failure to yield the right of way when making a left turn.