Two cars crashed into each other on a roadway.

A Chrysler Pacifica was driving north on Long Neck Road as a Ford Explorer was stopped at a stop sign on Mallard Road. (IRVFC)

MILLSBORO, Del. - Two Millsboro men were hurt in a crash on Long Neck Road near Landing Road late Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 11:50 a.m. Aug. 18. A Chrysler Pacifica was driving north on Long Neck Road as a Ford Explorer was stopped at a stop sign on Mallard Road.

Investigators determined the Explorer turned left into the path of the Pacifica. The front of the Pacifica then struck the driver's side of the Explorer.

Two cars crashed into each other on a roadway.

The front of the Pacifica then struck the driver's side of the Explorer. (IRVFC)

The Pacifica's driver, a 69-year-old Millsboro man, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Explorer's driver, an 86-year-old Millsboro man, was also taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He was charged with failure to yield the right of way when making a left turn.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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