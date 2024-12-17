OCEAN CITY, Md. — James John Johnson, A 57-year-old Ocean City man has been charged with first and second-degree murder after a deadly hit and run that police claim was intentional.
Monday, Dec. 16 Ocean City Police responded to the parking lot of a strip mall near 94th Street just before 5 p.m. for a report of a serious collision involving a pedestrian. Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the victim to Atlantic General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
According to investigators, the victim was walking across Coastal Highway at 94th Street when a dark-colored SUV turned south onto the highway. The victim reportedly gestured toward the vehicle, which then entered the parking lot at 92nd Street. Witnesses say the SUV accelerated and swerved directly into the pedestrian, hitting him before fleeing the scene.
Police were able to use surveillance footage and witness statements to identify the suspect vehicle, which was later located at a home near 77th Street. Detectives with the Major Crimes Division identified the driver as 57-year-old James John Johnson of Ocean City. Authorities allege Johnson was operating the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Johnson was arrested early Tuesday morning, he now faces several charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He is being held without bond following a hearing with a Maryland District Court Commissioner.
“The teamwork displayed in this investigation, from the timely response to the swift apprehension of a suspect, exemplifies the commitment and expertise of our officers,” said Interim Police Chief Michael Colbert. “This case highlights the importance of our shared mission to protect and serve the community.”
The victim’s identity has not been released yet pending notification of his family.