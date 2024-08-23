OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a discarded handgun. According to the agency, the weapon is believed to be somewhere between 100th Street and 62nd Street along Coastal Highway.
The call for help comes after an officer encountered a car stopped in the middle of the highway near 100th Street at approximately 4:39 a.m. Police say when approaching the car, officers saw a handgun in the driver's lap. The driver fled the scene, leading to a brief pursuit before being arrested for multiple traffic violations. However, police confirmed the handgun was not recovered during the arrest.
Officials are urging anyone who spots the gun to avoid touching it and to immediately contact the Ocean City Police Department. Additionally, those with information about the arrest are encouraged to contact Patrolman First Class Bartrom at dbartrom@oceancitymd.gov or leave an anonymous tip via the Tip Line at 410-520-5136. The department asks that the case number 2024-00-3936 be referenced in any correspondence.