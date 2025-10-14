OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Police Department and Montgomery County Police are recruiting volunteers to smoke cannabis as part of a controlled training exercise during the annual Maryland Highway Safety Office DUI Conference.
The event, known as a Cannabis Green Lab, will take place Sunday, Oct. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at 6501 Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Organizers are looking for 12 to 14 volunteers, age 21 or older, to participate in the training.
Participants must bring their own cannabis and will smoke under supervision in a secure, educational setting. The goal is to help law enforcement trainees better understand the signs and degrees of cannabis impairment. About 40 student officers will be present for the exercise.
“This is a great way to help train the next generation of law enforcement safely and responsibly,” the department said in a post. “It’s not a trap.”
The Green Lab, organized in collaboration with the Maryland Highway Safety Office’s Zero Deaths Maryland campaign, is intended to strengthen officers’ ability to recognize cannabis impairment during traffic stops and DUI investigations.
Lunch will be provided to volunteers, and a shuttle will be available for transportation. Those interested in participating must contact Pfc. Goggins at cgoggins@oceancitymd.gov by Oct. 22 to register.