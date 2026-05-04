OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash at a gas station near 120th Street on May 2.
Police said the crash happened around 7:54 p.m. and involved a gray Nissan with a Maryland registration plate.
The man believed to be driving the car was described as wearing a black hoodie. Another man involved was seen wearing a gray hoodie, according to police.
The car was last seen heading south on Coastal Highway before turning west onto Route 90.
Anyone with information about the men or the crash is asked to contact PFC J. Glaub at jglaub@oceancitymd.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 410-520-5136 or through the Ocean City Police Department’s online tip system. Police ask that people reference case number 2026-00-0846.