OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City police are asking for the public’s help identifying five individuals in connection with an assault that investigators say occurred late Friday night in downtown Ocean City.
According to a post shared by the Ocean City Police Department, officers are investigating an assault reported around 10:38 p.m. June 12 in the 100 block of Wicomico Street.
Police said their investigation determined that a group of males assaulted a victim before leaving the area.
The department released descriptions of five people investigators are seeking to identify as part of the case.
According to police, one Black male was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a white undershirt. Another was described as a Black male with shoulder-length hair wearing a graphic T-shirt, black shorts with white lettering, white socks and sneakers.
Police said a third person was described as a Black male with short hair wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts. A fourth was described as a Black male with medium-length hair pulled up, wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts and sneakers. A fifth individual was described by investigators as a Black male with short hair wearing a black Under Armour long-sleeve shirt and dark pants.
The Ocean City Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information related to the incident to contact PFC Stoltzfus at 410-723-6610 or tstoltzfus@oceancitymd.gov.
According to police, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 410-520-5136, online or by emailing crimetips@oceancitymd.gov. Investigators asked that tipsters reference case number 2026-00-1733.