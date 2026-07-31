OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police are asking witnesses to come forward as detectives continue investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist hurt earlier this week.
According to the Ocean City Police Department, the crash happened at about 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, near 112th Street and Coastal Highway.
Police said a bicyclist was struck by a car. The driver left the scene without stopping to provide aid or notify police. The accused driver has since been identified and arrested, according to OCPD.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the crash and are asking anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has dash camera footage, surveillance video or other information, to contact investigators. Police said even details that may seem minor could help provide a more complete understanding of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC A. Calabrese at acalabrese@oceancitymd.gov or 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 410-520-5136 or through the Ocean City Police Department's online crime tip portal. Police asked anyone providing information to reference case number 2026-00-3212.