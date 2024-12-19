OCEAN CITY, Md. – While many families are preparing to spend Christmas Day around the dinner table at home, Ocean City offers an array of restaurant options for those looking to dine out.
Several local establishments, including Fager’s Island, Touch of Italy, The Original Greene Turtle, and Harpoon Hanna’s, will be open and ready to welcome holiday diners.
Touch of Italy General Manager Lenny Kaschenbach says the holidays bring in large groups of diners. “We get a lot of families and big groups of six or more. So, we have a very strong turnout on the holidays,” Kaschenbach said.
Touch of Italy will serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Christmas Day, then reopen for dinner service from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For those looking to grab a drink and catch a game, The Original Greene Turtle will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. General Manager Stephen Pappas said the restaurant has become a staple for Christmas Day gatherings. “They’re just happy that we’re open. It’s a big family, and everyone just comes in and enjoys,” Pappas said.
Further up the coast, Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island offers both dining and bar options on Christmas Day. The dining room will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., while the bar opens at 11 a.m. and stays open until midnight.
For many businesses, the holiday season is not just about spreading cheer but also about boosting revenue. “This is a great week for us,” Kaschenbach said. “If you compare day sales, we’re significantly over—20 to 30 percent more than a normal summer day, even though it’s winter right now.”
Reservations are still available for those planning to eat out with family and friends this Christmas.