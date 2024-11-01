OCEAN CITY, Del. - Flashing lights, glowing ghosts, and even talking pumpkins greeted visitors in Ocean City’s Caine Woods neighborhood Friday night.
Each year, one house transforms into a Halloween light show for locals and visitors alike, attracting cars and crowds eager to experience the spectacle.
Skip and Kristen, long-time residents, say the display has become a community cornerstone. "It's just a great gathering spot. A lot of good friends and friendships are made here because of that light show," said Skip.
The light show, designed and run by Jess Iacona and her husband, Mark, began as a COVID-era hobby and quickly evolved into a Halloween passion project. “It’s indescribable, honestly. It started out as a hobby during COVID, and it turned into a passion,” Jess said.
As Halloween passes, Jess and Mark plan to keep the tradition alive. Next on display will be their equally popular Christmas light show.