This article will be updated with public comment, and information from the Town of Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City will discuss demolition and site plans for Dumser's Dairyland's boardwalk location off Caroline Street and Atlantic Avenue, as well as adding two retail spaces.
On Wednesday night at 6 p.m. the Ocean City Planning & Zoning commission will review plans to tear down and completely rebuild the Dumser's Dairyland building on Ocean City's boardwalk, a building first built in 1968, according to town documents.
Ocean City leaders say site improvements will come alongside parking changes, with the existing amount of nonconformity parking being raised from two to four, including an ADA accessible space, as well as stormwater improvements.
The town says the tenants for the two retail spaces have not been identified, but shared the stores will take up 1419 square feet of space, nearing 709 square feet per unit.
The Planning and Zoning Commission can approve this project without it having to go before the Mayor & City Council, and if approved, the next steps will be acquiring building permits.
Town leaders say the applicant intends to start construction in October of 2027.