OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City has expanded and upgraded its electric vehicle charging infrastructure ahead of the busy summer season.
The project includes new DC fast chargers and Level 2 charging stations at several municipal locations across town. Town leaders said the upgrades are designed to improve reliability, reduce wait times and meet growing demand from electric vehicle drivers during the summer.
According to the town, the DC fast chargers can charge electric cars from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 20 to 45 minutes, while Level 2 chargers typically reach the same range in four to eight hours.
Payment for charging services can be made through the ezVOLTz EV Station Locator app, available in the Apple and Google Play stores. The Level 2 chargers also include QR code payment options, while DC fast chargers have both QR codes and built-in credit card readers.
Ocean City said the investment supports cleaner transportation options while helping attract visitors and support local businesses.
“Upgrading our EV charging equipment through this partnership helps us meet the needs of a growing number of electric vehicle drivers while also attracting new visitors and supporting local businesses," said Terry McGean, City Manager. "These improvements are an investment in the future of Ocean City and the overall visitor experience.”
New charger locations include:
- Roland E. Powell Convention Center South Lot
- 2 DC Fast Chargers
- 6 Level 2 Chargers
- Worcester Street Parking Area
- 2 Level 2 Chargers
- Ocean City 100th St. Library
- 4 Level 2 Chargers
- Northside Park
- 2 Level 2 Chargers
In December, had to consider replacing multiple electric vehicle charging stations after becoming non-responsive from the provider. Those chargers were contracted with the Electric Vehicle Institute about 10 years ago. It was at this point, the town began considering ezVoltz for the next contract.