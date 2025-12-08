OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City is planning to replace its malfunctioning electric vehicle charging stations after non-responsive service from the provider.
Roughly 10 years ago, the town contracted with the Electric Vehicle Institute (EVI), a company based in the Baltimore area, to provide charging stations at specific locations on town property. In 2021, the town amended the agreement and added more locations. Those agreements have since expired, and the council says the working relationship with EVI has become non-responsive, leaving many stations non-functional.
“I don't think I'll ever be in a market for an electric vehicle. Just for that reason. Charging,” said Tom Ford, who told CoastTV he prefers gas-powered vehicles because of convenience and cost.
The town currently provides four EV charging locations, but some of the chargers no longer work. Council members say the devices are often perceived as “town-owned, town-run and town-maintained,” which is not the case.
On Tuesday, the council will consider a contract with ezVoltz, a company that would replace all 16 existing chargers at no capital cost to the town.
Under the proposed agreement, ezVoltz would:
Install all-new chargers at no cost to the town
Give the town 20% of charging revenue, estimated between $28,000 and $36,000 annually
Replace all 16 existing chargers with a mix of Level 2 and Level 3 stations
Handle all monitoring and maintenance for free
Locations for the new chargers would include the 100th Street Lot, the Convention Center South Lot, Worcester Street Lot, and near North Side Parks West Gym.
If approved, the new and upgraded EV charging stations could be installed by May 2026.