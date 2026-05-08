OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Board of Directors has approved changes to the community’s election signage policy, allowing candidates to display campaign signs earlier before elections.
According to the Ocean Pines Association, the updated policy extends the allowable display period from 30 days to 45 days before an election. According to Ocean Pines officials, the change aligns the community’s rules with Maryland legislation signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore under House Bill 855.
Maryland Delegate Wayne Hartman said the law allows common ownership communities, including homeowners associations, condominiums and cooperative housing corporations, to regulate election signage but prohibits restrictions beginning less than 45 days before early voting in a primary election, general election or ballot measure vote.
If no early voting period exists, the 45-day window applies before the election or vote itself. With the upcoming Ocean Pines election scheduled for June 23, candidates were permitted to begin placing campaign signs on Thursday, May 7.