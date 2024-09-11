OCEAN PINES Md.- Work has officially begun on a multi-year irrigation improvement project at the Ocean Pines Golf Club that will replace a failing 53 year old system.
Golf Course Superintendent Justin Hartshorne said that the first phase of this four-year long project will include the pump station, the first and ninth holes and driving range. The project is getting an early start and focus on the outside so it doesn't disrupt any golfers.
Hartshorne said it is a very important system to keep everything alive during summer and although it is a big investment, it is needed. The club won't look much different as it is underground, but the quality of the course and the long term benefits will be noticeable.