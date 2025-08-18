OCEAN PINES, Md. - A manager at the Clubhouse Bar and Grille at the Ocean Pines Golf Club is facing a felony theft charge after more than $13,000 in bank deposits disappeared over several weeks, according to police.
Grayson Ashley Mitchell, 39, of Ocean Pines, was charged Aug. 17 following an investigation that began in early July, when management reported multiple deposits had not been completed. Police say the missing funds date back to May 10 and total $13,715.
“His responsibility was to deposit money in the bank as a manager/bartender here and, it was a little light,” said Bob Ciprietti, owner of the Clubhouse Bar and Grille. “It affects expenses and paying bills here and running a business. But, you know, we’ll survive.”
Ocean Pines Police Chief Tim Robinson said they quickly narrowed their focus.
“The investigation focused on the individual with responsibility for the money, as it always does,” Robinson said. “Through investigative procedures, interviews, meeting with other employees, we focused on this one individual, which culminated in charges being served on him.”
Mitchell, who was employed by the food service management company overseeing the restaurant, was fired after the allegations surfaced. Police say Mitchell failed to explain what happened to the deposits.
Ciprietti said he was shocked to see Mitchell as the top suspect, noting theft of this kind has never happened at his business before.
Mitchell was released on a criminal summons and is awaiting a court appearance, likely in September.