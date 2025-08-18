The Clubhouse

The case began after management reported that multiple bank deposits from the Club House Grille had not been completed and could not be accounted for.

OCEAN PINES, Md. - A manager at the Clubhouse Bar and Grille at the Ocean Pines Golf Club is facing a felony theft charge after more than $13,000 in bank deposits disappeared over several weeks, according to police.

Grayson Ashley Mitchell, 39, of Ocean Pines, was charged Aug. 17 following an investigation that began in early July, when management reported multiple deposits had not been completed. Police say the missing funds date back to May 10 and total $13,715.

“His responsibility was to deposit money in the bank as a manager/bartender here and, it was a little light,” said Bob Ciprietti, owner of the Clubhouse Bar and Grille. “It affects expenses and paying bills here and running a business. But, you know, we’ll survive.”

Ocean Pines Police Chief Tim Robinson said they quickly narrowed their focus.

“The investigation focused on the individual with responsibility for the money, as it always does,” Robinson said. “Through investigative procedures, interviews, meeting with other employees, we focused on this one individual, which culminated in charges being served on him.”

Mitchell, who was employed by the food service management company overseeing the restaurant, was fired after the allegations surfaced. Police say Mitchell failed to explain what happened to the deposits.

Ciprietti said he was shocked to see Mitchell as the top suspect, noting theft of this kind has never happened at his business before.

Mitchell was released on a criminal summons and is awaiting a court appearance, likely in September.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

Recommended for you