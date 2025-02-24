OCEAN PINES, Md.- Ocean Pines Police Chief Tim Robinson provided a safety update during the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors meeting on Feb. 22, highlighting traffic enforcement, fraud concerns and ongoing discussions about cell phone service in the area.
Officers conducted 125 traffic stops, issuing tickets for 36 speeding violations and 38 stop sign violations. Additionally, there has been one arrest for driving under the influence, two school bus violations, and a ticket for an uninsured driver since the last board meeting.
While traffic violations remain a concern, domestic incidents continue to be the primary reason for police calls in Ocean Pines.
As well as traffic violations, there is still ongoing concern with fraud, which is often caused by scammers using unsolicited phone calls, emails, or texts, according to police.
Regarding ongoing complaints about poor cell phone service, Robinson said discussions are in progress, but no decisions have been made on potential solutions. More updates can be found at oceanpinespolice.com.