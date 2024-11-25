OCEAN PINES, Md. — Ocean Pines Police Chief Tim Robinson briefed the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors on Saturday about traffic enforcement efforts, ongoing cellphone service improvements, and updates on a fatal motor vehicle accident investigation.
Since his last report in October, Robinson said the department addressed 138 traffic incidents, including 50 speeding violations. Other infractions included two cases of unlicensed drivers, one uninsured driver, and two hit-and-run incidents. Officers also made two DUI arrests, one during daylight hours, and cited a driver for a child safety seat violation.
“Our officers are doing their best to keep our roads safe,” Robinson said.
Robinson also detailed non-traffic cases, including two vandalism reports, one domestic assault arrest, a heroin possession tied to a DUI case, and two theft-by-fraud incidents. He highlighted fraud cases as an increasing concern.
The chief shared progress on efforts to improve cellphone service in Ocean Pines, citing ongoing discussions with Milestone Towers, a Virginia-based company experienced in building cellphone infrastructure. The proposal involves Milestone constructing a tower at their expense, securing necessary permits, and providing Ocean Pines with a one-time pre-construction payment. Ocean Pines would also receive 40% of monthly revenue from the tower.
Potential sites for the tower have been identified on Ocean Pines property, and Robinson noted the department is carefully reviewing contracts and proposals to ensure a fair agreement.
On Nov. 16, a deadly car accident occurred off Ocean Parkway. Robinson described the incident as “very tragic” and said the Maryland State Police are conducting accident reconstruction.
“It’s a difficult case, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure a thorough investigation,” Robinson said.
For additional information, visit www.oceanpinespolice.com.