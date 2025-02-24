Police

An officer located Crystal B. Edens, 36, of Ocean Pines, in her car on Birdnest Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

OCEAN PINES, Md. - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with her child in the car after an officer found her in the area of Huntington Park, according to the Ocean Pines Police Department.

An officer located Crystal B. Edens, 36, of Ocean Pines, in her car on Birdnest Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. Police say they observed signs that she was impaired and conducted sobriety testing.



After the tests, Edens was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Police later discovered that her child was also in the car at the time.

Edens was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol and driving under the influence while transporting a minor. She was processed and released pending a future court appearance.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you