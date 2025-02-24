OCEAN PINES, Md. - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with her child in the car after an officer found her in the area of Huntington Park, according to the Ocean Pines Police Department.
An officer located Crystal B. Edens, 36, of Ocean Pines, in her car on Birdnest Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. Police say they observed signs that she was impaired and conducted sobriety testing.
After the tests, Edens was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Police later discovered that her child was also in the car at the time.
Edens was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol and driving under the influence while transporting a minor. She was processed and released pending a future court appearance.