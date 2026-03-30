Ocean View candidates address leadership, flooding ahead of April 11 election

OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Voters in Ocean View gathered for a candidate forum Monday night as the town prepares for its municipal election on April 11.
The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Sussex County, featured four candidates running for mayor and the District 1 Town Council seat. Thomas Maly and Randy Robust are competing for mayor, while John Planchart and Richard Dimock are running for the District 1 position. Robust declined a request for an interview from CoastTV.
Candidates discussed a range of issues impacting the town, including leadership, infrastructure and community engagement.
Maly pointed to his experience on council, saying, “What I’ve done in seven years on council that has benefited Ocean View, like the subscription program of the ambulance service, or placing of the security police officer in Lord Baltimore Elementary.”
Planchart emphasized community involvement and local traditions, saying, “I’m a huge fan of cops and goblins, but it’s bigger than just the kids. It’s one of those events where you see multi generations. Usually I’m volunteering with the FOP, handing people food. You’re going to see grandparents with their adult children, with their grandchildren in the park on that day. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Dimock addressed leadership and experience, saying, “I bring a lot of leadership from my businesses. And I think that the community needs some leadership. I’ve always been somebody that wanted to get out and help, and I feel like I would help here.”
Flooding remained a central topic of discussion, with candidates outlining both ongoing challenges and potential solutions.
Maly said, “Flooding is a big issue. We use drainage ditches, tax ditches, street grates, when it rains, instead of going in a drainage ditch, goes in a stormwater retention pond, and then it goes slowly underground, or evaporates into the air. But it’s always going to be a problem here, the fact is it’s a sea level issue. It’s never going to change.”
Dimock highlighted the role of state agencies, saying, “I think DNREC is going to have a lot to do with what we do with the water here, and I think that is one of the largest concerns.”
Planchart addressed infrastructure priorities, saying, “We have a number of projects outstanding that involve drainage. Everything we can do to defend our community by draining it in a flood scenario is going to save our citizens a lot of pain. And I’d also like them to consider participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.”
Residents will head to the polls April 11 to decide both races.