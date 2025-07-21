Ocean View Police Department to hold bicycle safety checkpoint

The Ocean View Police Department will hold its annual Bicycle Safety Checkpoint on Tuesday, July 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of Taylor Bank.

OCEAN VIEW, Del. - The Ocean View Police Department will hold its annual Bicycle Safety Checkpoint on Tuesday, July 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of Taylor Bank.

According to OVPD, free bicycle lights will be installed during the event for those who bring their bikes to the checkpoint. The department noted that lights will not be handed out separately and will only be provided and installed on bicycles present at the checkpoint.

OVPD encourages anyone whose bicycle needs lights to attend the event.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

Recommended for you