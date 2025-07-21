Ocean View Police Department to hold bicycle safety checkpoint

OCEAN VIEW, Del. - The Ocean View Police Department will hold its annual Bicycle Safety Checkpoint on Tuesday, July 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of Taylor Bank.
According to OVPD, free bicycle lights will be installed during the event for those who bring their bikes to the checkpoint. The department noted that lights will not be handed out separately and will only be provided and installed on bicycles present at the checkpoint.
OVPD encourages anyone whose bicycle needs lights to attend the event.