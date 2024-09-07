OCEAN CITY, Md. - Attendees of the upcoming Oceans Calling Music Festival will have various parking and transportation options to choose from during the event, since heavy traffic is anticipated. The festival includes accommodations for driving, public transit, walking, and biking. The event has recommendations depending on the visitor's situation.
Festival-goers driving from outside of Ocean City can park at the West Ocean City Park and Ride, the Ocean City Convention Center Parking Lot, or the 100th Street Municipal Parking Lot. Public transportation will be available from these locations to and from the festival. ADA parking is available at all municipal lots. However, there is no parking available from N. Division Street south to the inlet, so plan accordingly.
Public Transportation
Shuttles and buses will be running along Coastal Highway and between parking lots, with a Ride-All-Day pass available for $4 (exact fare required). All buses will drop off and pick up at S. Baltimore Avenue between Wicomico and Talbot Streets. The Beach Bus will operate an express route with limited stops, while the West Ocean City Shuttle will transport attendees to and from the West Ocean City Park and Ride.
Accessibility and Additional Options
ADA drop-off and pick-up will be at 1 N. Division Street, east of S. Baltimore Avenue. All Ocean City buses are ADA accessible, and ADA parking is available in all municipal lots. For those staying at local hotels, some hotels may provide shuttle service, with drop-offs at Somerset Street, two blocks from the venue.
Alternative Transportation
Walking or biking to the festival is strongly encouraged. Bike parking will be available just north of N. Division Street near the Boardwalk, and attendees are reminded to bring bike locks. Walking times from nearby locations vary, with the walk from 27th Street to the North Entrance taking approximately 40 minutes.
Other Transportation
For those using ride share or taxis, the designated drop-off and pick-up location is at 409 Baltimore Avenue. A water taxi service will also be available from three locations, 118th Street, Ocean Pines Yacht Club and Pier 23, operating Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 11:40 p.m. Reservations for the water taxi are required.