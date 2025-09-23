Office of the Marijuana Commissioner keeps Sussex county boundaries but opens door for license location flexibility

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Office of the Marijuana Commissioner has clarified its policy regarding county-based license assignments in the state’s adult-use marijuana program. Despite recent back-and-forth, county-based license assignments remain in place.
The OMC says licensees will continue to be assigned to specific counties, but the commission will allow limited flexibility for reassignments under certain conditions. The commission says this ensures the program stays compliant while adapting to practical challenges.
To request reassignment, applicants must provide documentation of efforts to secure a location in their assigned county, proof of site control at the new location, such as a Letter of Intent, compliance with OMC regulations and local zoning approval.
“Maintaining county-based assignments is key to our program, but we also want to support licensees in establishing operations,” said the OMC Commissioner. “This policy balances flexibility with the integrity of the system.”
Marijuana ordinances are a frequent topic of discussion among city and town councils across Sussex County. A current overview of how local governments are addressing the sale and production of recreational marijuana can be found here.