DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Gov. John Carney signed House Bill 444 into law on Friday, making the Orange Crush the official state cocktail in Delaware.
According to HB 444, the Orange Crush cocktail is claimed to have originated by bartenders in Ocean City, Md. in 1995. It is a highball containing fresh-squeezed orange juice, orange vodka, triple sec and lemon-lime soda with crushed ice.
The bill notes that the Starboard in Dewey Beach perfected the Orange Crush and serves the most Orange Crush cocktails of any bar in Delaware every beach season.
Dewey Beach Commissioner Paul Bauer tells CoastTV that milk is the overall state drink in both Maryland and Delaware. He says Maryland does not have a state cocktail and could recognize the Orange Crush if lawmakers choose to do so. Bauer says the legislation is "all in good fun and great for tourism to all of our beaches."
Delaware House Democrats posted photos on Facebook on Friday to show several of its members at the Starboard for the bill signing. The post says the event was also a way to recognize Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf’s retirement after more than 20 years of public service.