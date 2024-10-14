MILFORD, Del. - Brian Bechaver clutches his sons' hands tightly each morning as he walks them to Lulu M. Ross Elementary School, worried about their safety.
“Fear... anxiety,” Bechaver said, describing his emotions during the daily journey.
Bechaver's primary concern is the lack of sidewalks and crosswalks on his street, which is one block away from the school. Beyond that, he wishes the speed limit would be lower than the current 20 mph and more stop signs would be added.
“My main concern is getting my children safely to school every day,” Bechaver said. “And I believe they deserve that without having the fear of getting hit by a car.”
Milford School District officials and the Milford Police Department emphasized that student safety is a priority. Both say staff will continue monitoring pick-up and drop-off areas to protect students.
Construction near Mispillion Elementary School aims to install new sidewalks.
Milford Mayor Todd Culotta said the city is actively evaluating options. One potential policy shift would place responsibility for sidewalk maintenance on the city rather than property owners.
“We’re studying that right now, and certainly we are going to do something,” Culotta said.
While no specific plans have been announced, parents like Bechaver remain concerned, urging those involved to act before an accident occurs.
“All it takes is one inattentive driver not paying attention to take out one of these children,” Bechaver said.