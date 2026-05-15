SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware beach towns are turning parking meters back on today, Friday, May 15, as the summer season gets underway, turning a routine trip to the shore into a potentially costly stop for drivers.
In Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach, parking enforcement is now in effect, with drivers paying about $4 an hour. Lewes began enforcing parking meters earlier this month, May 1, giving it a head start on the summer parking season.
The seasonal rollout comes as beach towns prepare for an influx of visitors and increased traffic along coastal streets.
For some visitors, the return of paid parking is an expected part of the beach experience. For others, it is a frustrating expense that adds up quickly.
"We looked at the date. It said May 15th. So we were like, dang it, today. Today's the 15th, right?" said Andrea Backman, visiting Dewey Beach. "I didn't realize it was going to be $7.50 to go have lunch for an hour. That feels pretty excessive."
"We did think it was a little high when we first saw the amount," said Rachel White, visitor from Alabama.
Backman said parking costs have changed how they travel to the beach altogether.
"I actually Uber all the time because it's cheaper to Uber than it is to park," Backman said. "It’s much more convenient… I just think it's easier to Uber than park."
Drivers can typically pay through the meters, mobile apps or coins, depending on the town.
With summer temperatures rising and more cars expected along beach roads, town leaders are urging visitors and locals to check local parking regulations before heading to the shore.
Failure to do so, could turn a beach day into a costly citation.
Paid parking season runs through May 15 - Sept. 15 in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island and South Bethany. In Downtown Lewes, paid parking runs through May 1 - Oct. 14 and beach parking runs until Sept. 30.