MILTON, Del. - For weeks now, parked cars along Atlantic Street have raised concerns from local residents about safety and traffic flow. While some see the cars as a useful tool for slowing down speeding drivers, others warn that they create hazards, especially for families with children.

Lindsey Kanski, a mother of four young children, voiced concerns about the risks posed by cars obstructing the street.

"It would be nice to create an environment where everybody can drive safely and be outside safely," Kanski said. She described the situation as an "accident waiting to happen," as drivers may need to make last-minute decisions to navigate around parked vehicles.

On the other hand, Nathaniel Grudzien, who drives on Atlantic Street daily, sees the parked cars as a potential solution to speeding. "It makes people want to slow down," Grudzien said.

Milton Mayor John Collier proposed banning parking on the street at the Feb. 3 city council meeting, but the proposal was voted down. Despite the debate, the issue remains unresolved, with local residents continuing to voice differing opinions on the matter.

